57.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 5, 2022
type here...

Fred A. Mays

By Staff Report
Fred A. Mays
Fred A. Mays

Fred A. Mays, 71 of Summerfield, Florida passed away peacefully in his sleep after a brief and challenging battle with cancer on February 27, 2022. Fred was preceded in death by his parents Mary Snead, Arnold Mays, Joseph Davis & Constance Davis; his daughter Michelle Mays; and his brother in law Fred Ives, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Barbara Mays; his 1981 CJ5, his children Eddie (Teresa) Pittman, Kenneth (Chelsea) Pittman, Jennifer Hartman & Christine Pittman; grandchildren Cody Faulhaber, Ashley Hartman, Haleigh Pittman, Amber Byies, Tucker Pittman, Lilah Faulhaber; great grandchildren Lealen and Levin Dove; brothers and sisters in law Pamela & Tim Hoernig, Linda Moten, Bob Saunders & Donna Devine, Donna & Chip Blanchard; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The American Cancer Society.  Arrangements entrusted with BALDWIN BROTHERS Funeral & Cremation Society-Spanish Springs, 352-480-5959.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Putin is a world threat who is clearly out of control

A Village of Citrus Grove resident warns that Vladimir Putin is a world threat who is clearly out of control. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The little white cross should stay

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says a little white cross on display in The Villages should remain in place.

Response to ‘Thank God Trump is not in office’

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer critical of former President Trump.

Rep. Brett Hage represents his boss and not the citizens

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that state Rep. Brett Hage is representing his boss, but not the citizens he was elected to serve.

Trump is Putin’s lapdog

A Village of McClure resident writes that all the evidence suggests that former President Trump is still Vladimir Putin’s lapdog. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos