Fred A. Mays, 71 of Summerfield, Florida passed away peacefully in his sleep after a brief and challenging battle with cancer on February 27, 2022. Fred was preceded in death by his parents Mary Snead, Arnold Mays, Joseph Davis & Constance Davis; his daughter Michelle Mays; and his brother in law Fred Ives, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Barbara Mays; his 1981 CJ5, his children Eddie (Teresa) Pittman, Kenneth (Chelsea) Pittman, Jennifer Hartman & Christine Pittman; grandchildren Cody Faulhaber, Ashley Hartman, Haleigh Pittman, Amber Byies, Tucker Pittman, Lilah Faulhaber; great grandchildren Lealen and Levin Dove; brothers and sisters in law Pamela & Tim Hoernig, Linda Moten, Bob Saunders & Donna Devine, Donna & Chip Blanchard; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted with BALDWIN BROTHERS Funeral & Cremation Society-Spanish Springs, 352-480-5959.