Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Rosary service set in The Villages to pray for people of Ukraine and Russia

By Staff Report

St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages will hold a special rosary prayer service on Saturday to pray for the people of Ukraine and Russia.

All Catholics in the area are invited to the service, which will be held 9:30 a.m. in the main sanctuary of the church, located at 1351 Paige Place in Lady Lake. The event will be hosted by the Rev. Ed Waters, pastor, and will involve several other priests and deacons at St. Timothy’s.

Father Mikhail Kouts
Father Mikhail Kouts

Also speaking at the service will be Father Mikhail Kouts from the St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church in Brooksville, who will be speaking about the plight of the Ukrainian people and the conflict with Russia. There will be special musical presentations by Maestro Bill Doherty and vocalist Eileen Fitting.

The church is also accepting financial contributions for Ukrainian relief organizations. For more information, contact St. Timothy Catholic Church at 352-753-0989 or Dr. Darlene Drazenovich, Major, U.S. Army (Retired) at 703-398-4095.

