74.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 26, 2022
type here...

Iowa visitor dodges golf cart DUI after hiring lawyer from notorious case in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Austin Oliver Shane
Austin Oliver Shane

A visitor from Iowa arrested last year in a golf cart drunk driving case has dodged a driving under the influence conviction after hiring a lawyer from a notorious case in The Villages.

Austin Oliver Shane, 34, was living in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, when he was arrested Nov. 26 when he was driving a golf cart that strayed onto State Road 44 near Brownwood. He appeared to be intoxicated and “had to use his left hand to brace himself on the golf cart” during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He “stumbled” and was “unable to keep an upright posture.” An officer asked Shane to take part in field sobriety exercises, but he refused. He also refused to provide a breath sample.

Last week in Sumter County Court, Shane pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of reckless driving. Shane, who has relocated to Chicago, has been placed on probation for one year and was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Andrew Lawrence Moses

Shane was represented by attorney Andrew Moses who made headlines in 2019 when he successfully defended Timothy Jacob Foxworth, who escaped with a probation sentence in connection with the death of Shelly Osterhout. She had been a passenger in a golf cart Foxworth was driving after a night of drinking at Brownwood. He was at the wheel of his parents’ golf cart when he made an abrupt U-turn and Osterhout, who was in The Villages visiting her father, fell out and suffered a fatal head injury. Foxworth was seen dragging her body into a flower bed and arrested after fleeing the scene. Foxworth was charged with driving under the influence and DUI manslaughter.

Timothy Foxworth and Shelly Oserhout

However, Moses skillfully used case law to show that his client could not be charged in the “crash” because there was no accident. The prosecutor’s office admitted that Foxworth could not be tried as he had been charged and that Florida has no “Good Samaritan” law that would have required Foxworth to remain at the scene and render aid.

Foxworth pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of culpable negligence and DUI impairment. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 50 hours of community service.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

An easy solution to the little white cross court case

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, proposes a solution in the little white cross court case.

Residents need to be involved in decisions about apartment parking in Spanish Springs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident says residents should be involved in upcoming decisions about reserved parking spaces for apartment dwellers at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Lake Miona Trail needs our support

A Villager encourages residents to support a plan for the Lake Miona Trail, in spite of the burgeoning costs. He suggests that Villagers in the north also deserve a scenic path for walking and birding. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Theft of my husband’s handicapped placard

A Village of Buttonwood woman writes that her husband’s Florida DMV Handicap Parking Placard was stolen from his golf cart. He has trouble walking and the golf cart is his only means of transportation.

Commissioner Gilpin demonstrates blatant disregard for voters

A Villager attended this past Tuesday’s Sumter County Commission meeting and says Commissioner Doug Gilpin demonstrated his blatant disregard for the voters of the county. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos