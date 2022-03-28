Man who had been drinking at Margarita Republic arrested after hitting parked car at town square

A man who had been drinking at Margarita Republic was arrested after hitting a parked car at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Reginald Corey Pearson, 51, of Ocala, was driving a silver passenger car in the wee hours Sunday morning when he backed into another car on Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Pearson “attempted to leave the scene,” but was stopped a short distance away by a police officer. It appeared the Virginia native had been drinking.

He performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

Pearson was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a breath test. He was also ticketed on a charge of improper backing.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.