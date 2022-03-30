84.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Will Smith is a terrible role model

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Actor Will Smith legally battered comedian Chris Rock in full view of millions of people. Assault and battery is a felony in some states. Someone who commits a simple assault or battery in California generally is guilty of a misdemeanor, although certain assault and battery crimes can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony. It appears that Mr. Rock won’t press charges nor will the disgraced LA District Attorney who favors criminals over victims and is subject to a recall. So, legally, Mr. Smith will skate free. If you or I came up out of the audience and slapped Mr. Rock, we’d be in jail today.
Wouldn’t you think a man with Mr. Smith’s talent and public persona would aspire to be a role model for young African American males? It is well documented that Mr. Smith’s character is deeply flawed and should not nor could not be held up to any American as a role model.
He has openly and proudly divulged that he has an “open marriage.” That leaves him free to indulge his voracious sexual appetite outside his marital vows.
Actor Will Smith may be a great actor but he’s a terrible role model and he proves the old adage that you can take the kid out of the hood but you can’t take the hood out of the kid.
Will Smith is a disgrace to his craft.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

