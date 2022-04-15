83.1 F
The Villages
Friday, April 15, 2022
Rick Scott is the wealthiest person in Congress

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As people across the state are preparing to file their taxes this year, Senator Rick Scott is huddling with his Republican colleagues trying to figure out the best way to sell his tax plan ahead of the midterm elections. But here’s the catch: if Rick Scott gets his way, over 40% of Floridians would be paying higher taxes. That’s more than 9.5 million people!

Rick Scott’s plan to raise taxes on so many senior citizens and working families has already faced criticism for being “politically suicidal” and touching the “third rail of politics.” But what’s just as important to note is that Rick Scott is worth more than $200 million, enough to make him the wealthiest man in Congress. His tax plan is designed to benefit people like himself: billionaires and wealthy corporate executives.

How did Scott get so rich in the first place? By serving as the chief executive of the nation’s largest for-profit health care corporation, which was caught defrauding Medicare and Medicaid to the tune of more than $1.7 billion in taxpayer money during his tenure.

Rick Scott is following a playbook that he knows well. His tax plan does exactly what he did as a CEO: it sticks seniors and working class Floridians with the bill while padding his own bottom line.

Travis Reuther
Florida Democratic Party

