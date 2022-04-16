Two convicted sex offenders return to The Villages for Easter holiday

Two convicted sex offenders have returned to The Villages for the Easter holiday.

Both sex offenders – 45-year-old Jonathan Pentz and 30-year-old Stephanie Seabury – share the distinction of landing back behind bars after quietly moving in with their parents in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Pentz was convicted in 2000 of lewd and lascivious molestation involving a minor between the ages of 13 and 15 in Oakland, Mich. He was also convicted of carrying a concealed weapon in 2000 as well as being convicted in 2005 of the armed robberies of gas stations and a Radio Shack in Canton, Wayne and Westland, Mich.

Pentz moved in with his parents in 2016 at 607 Sherwood St. in the Village of Winifred. Pentz was arrested in 2017 on a trio of probation violations. He spent a month and a half behind bars at the Sumter County Detention Center. He later relocated to Jacksonville.

This past week, Pentz notified law enforcement he has registered a temporary address with his parents here in The Villages, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Seabury, likewise, reported a temporary address last week at the home of her parents at 362 Alteza Lane in the Village of LaBelle North.

Seabury had been an English teacher at Fred Fifer III Middle School in Camden, Del. when she was arrested in 2014. She lived in an apartment complex in Dover, Del., where she had sex with a 13-year-old student. The boy told authorities that he had begun a sexual relationship with his teacher at her home. The sexual relationship included sexual intercourse. Seabury and the student met numerous times at a pre-determined location, then went to her apartment. They exchanged several explicit phone messages and photographs during the inappropriate relationship, according to news reports at the time. Seabury was ultimately sentenced to 18 months probation, sparking some outage in the community. Many complained that if she would have been a male teacher, she would have received a harsher sentence.

In 2019, she moved in with her parents in The Villages, but went on the run later that year and was classified as “absconded.” After nearly two years on the lam, she was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Seabury’s mother posted her $10,000 bond. Seabury, who has since relocated to Georgia, still faces a pending charge of violating her sex offender registration. She is scheduled to enter a plea in the case Tuesday in Sumter County Court.

Easter is recognized as the peak of “grandchildren season” in The Villages with more youngsters here than at any other time of year.