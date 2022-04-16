87.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 16, 2022
type here...

Two convicted sex offenders return to The Villages for Easter holiday

By Meta Minton

Two convicted sex offenders have returned to The Villages for the Easter holiday.

Jonathan Pentz
Jonathan Pentz

Both sex offenders – 45-year-old Jonathan Pentz and 30-year-old Stephanie Seabury – share the distinction of landing back behind bars after quietly moving in with their parents in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Pentz was convicted in 2000 of lewd and lascivious molestation involving a minor between the ages of 13 and 15 in Oakland, Mich. He was also convicted of carrying a concealed weapon in 2000 as well as being convicted in 2005 of the armed robberies of gas stations and a Radio Shack in Canton, Wayne and Westland, Mich.

Pentz moved in with his parents in 2016 at 607 Sherwood St. in the Village of Winifred. Pentz was arrested in 2017 on a trio of probation violations. He spent a month and a half behind bars at the Sumter County Detention Center. He later relocated to Jacksonville.

This past week, Pentz notified law enforcement he has registered a temporary address with his parents here in The Villages, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Seabury, likewise, reported a temporary address last week at the home of her parents at 362 Alteza Lane in the Village of LaBelle North.

Stephanie Seabury
Stephanie Seabury

Seabury had been an English teacher at Fred Fifer III Middle School in Camden, Del. when she was arrested in 2014. She lived in an apartment complex in Dover, Del., where she had sex with a 13-year-old student. The boy told authorities that he had begun a sexual relationship with his teacher at her home. The sexual relationship included sexual intercourse. Seabury and the student met numerous times at a pre-determined location, then went to her apartment. They exchanged several explicit phone messages and photographs during the inappropriate relationship, according to news reports at the time. Seabury was ultimately sentenced to 18 months probation, sparking some outage in the community. Many complained that if she would have been a male teacher, she would have received a harsher sentence.

In 2019, she moved in with her parents in The Villages, but went on the run later that year and was classified as “absconded.” After nearly two years on the lam, she was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Seabury’s mother posted her $10,000 bond. Seabury, who has since relocated to Georgia, still faces a pending charge of violating her sex offender registration. She is scheduled to enter a plea in the case Tuesday in Sumter County Court.

Easter is recognized as the peak of “grandchildren season” in The Villages with more youngsters here than at any other time of year.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Charlie Crist was a terrible governor

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his thoughts on the gubernatorial candidacy of Charlie Crist.

Lady owes me an apology after confiscating my parking spot at Walmart

A reader from Lady Lake contends a woman owes him an apology after confiscating his parking spot at Walmart. He explains in a Letter to the Editor.

We need stricter limits on political signs in The Villages

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that stricter limits are needed on political signs in The Villages.

Rick Scott is the wealthiest person in Congress

If Rick Scott is the wealthiest person in Congress, why does he want to raise taxes on the rest of us? That question is posed in a Letter to th Editor.

First Wives Advocacy Group urging DeSantis to veto bill on child custody and alimony

The First Wives Advocacy Group is urging Gov. DeSantis to veto a bill that changes the way Florida judges settle custody and alimony cases.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos