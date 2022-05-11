67.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Thomas “Tom” Bluck

By Staff Report

Thomas “Tom” Bluck, beloved husband of Joan Bluck, passed away on May 1st, 2022.

Tom was born in Alpena, Michigan, and moved to The Villages from Rochester, Michigan in 2000. He was retired 35 years from Ford Motor Co. logistic and supply manager, a member of the North Lake Presbyterian Church, and an Army Veteran. He was an avid stamp collector and enjoyed reading and playing golf.

Survived by his wife Joan Bluck, son John Bluck, daughter Julianne Hoff & Brian Hoff. Four loving grandchildren McKenna Hoff, Preston Hoff, Conner Bluck, and Carter Bluck.

