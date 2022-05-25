Linda Alducin, age 74, of Lady Lake, FL passed away on May 19th, 2022, at 1:08 AM. Linda was born on September 30th, 1947, in Michigan to her parents, Owen and Janet. She raised her family in Elgin, IL.

Linda was a loving mother, wife, and sister. Linda was a social, active woman who was involved in bowling while living in The Villages. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and watching reality TV shows. Her family and friends will always remember her as a kind, giving, funny and loving person. Linda will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

Linda is survived by her husband, Marcelo, of 42 years; her daughter, Shannon; her brothers, Dennis and Matt; her son-in-law, J; her sister-in-laws Cindy and Kim; her step-daughters Janette and Belinda; her nieces, Julie, Jessica, and Shannon; and her nephews, Tim, Sam, Sean, and Carlos.

She is preceded in death by her father, Owen; her mother, Janet; and her step-daughter, Marlen.