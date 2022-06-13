87.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 13, 2022
type here...

Member of Denver Broncos Super Bowl team seeks release from Lake County Jail

By Meta Minton
Lerentee Zavonne McCray
Lerentee Zavonne McCray

A member of the 2015 Denver Broncos Super Bowl team is seeking release from the Lake County Jail.

Lerentee Zavonne McCray, 31, is set to appear June 22 in Lake County Court in a bid for his release from the jail where he has been held since Friday without bond. He had been free on $5,000 bond prior to the revocation of his bond.

In a motion seeking McCray’s release, his lawyer says the former University of Florida football player “was suffering from a significant mental health crisis” on the day of his arrest.

McCray, who played on the Super Bowl-winning Broncos team quarterbacked by Peyton Manning, was at the wheel of a white Dodge Ram pickup Jan. 16 when a chase began due to an apparent speeding violation, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The pursuit reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour and ended in Tavares.

McCray was alone in the pickup, and displayed “an expletive hand gesture using the middle finger” toward the officer who initiated the traffic stop. McCray appeared to be in an “altered mental status” and was transported by Lake EMS to AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares for a medical evaluation. During an interview at the emergency room, McCray asked the officer who had chased him, “Oh, that was you? My bad.”

He was arrested on a charge of fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement. He was also cited for speeding.

The Dunnellon High School graduate played for the University of Florida from 2008 to 2012. In 2013, he signed as an undrafted rookie with Denver. He later played for the Green Bay Packers and was traded to the Buffalo Bills. He was signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2017 by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He no longer appears to be on their roster.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Economy and climate are intertwined

A reader from Wisconsin, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that it is essential that politicians recognize that the economy is a subset of nature and work to protect it.

Let’s look at the facts when it comes to assault rifles and Second Amendment

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends we need to look at the facts when it comes to assault rifles and the Second Amendment. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Florida needs a memorial to Tom Petty

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that Florida needs a memorial to Sunshine State native Tom Petty.

Did The Villages influence a commissioner’s change of heart?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident questions a Lady Lake commissioner’s decision to change his vote with regard to apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Apologies will be accepted starting today

Villager Ed McGinty says he is ready to start accepting apologies. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos