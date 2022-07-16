DAR ladies from The Villages pay visit to Wild Horse Rescue Center

Ladies of the John Bartram Chapter, DAR paid a visit to the Wild Horse Rescue Center in Webster.

The Rescue Center receives abused burros and mustangs from all over the United States. While there the DAR ladies were introduced to many horses, goats, burros, mules and dogs who have benefitted from the care provided at the Rescue Center.

Diane Delano, manager of the Rescue Center, had advised the ladies to wear “closed-toed shoes as there is lots of sand, ants and critters.”

The ladies appreciated all the hard work that she, and her staff do to provide and rehabilitate the animals entrusted to their care.