Saturday, July 30, 2022
Temple expresses appreciation for those supporting House candidacy

By Jaden Brooks

John Temple, candidate for Florida House District 52, hosted an evening reception on Friday at Silo Oaks in Sumterville.

District 52 covers Sumter and part of Hernando County.

The longtime local educator will be running against Villager Rock Daze in the Republican primary for the Florida House of Representatives on Aug. 23.

House candidate John Temple said he is appreciative of those supporting his efforts.

Temple feels great so far about the upcoming primary.

“Polling is looking great, the feedback that I am getting when I am out door knocking and talking to people in the community, all of that is going positive but I never take any of that for granted. I keep working hard each and every day to make sure we finish the job that we started,” Temple said.

Sheriff Bill Farmer, at podium, spoke at John Temples event Friday evening.

If elected to office, Temple plans to work on infrastructure.

“We’re growing a thousand people a day in Florida, a lot of them work right here in Sumter County, so we need to continue to make sure we have roads that will handle that traffic,” he said.

The former Wildwood Elementary School principal said that education will also be a top priority.

Temple says he appreciates all the people that support him in the community.

“Living in the community as long as I have and the people that have stood up and said they support me is very special and appreciated,” Temple said.

