94.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, August 20, 2022
type here...

Emergency action on abandoned home gets immediate result in The Villages

By Meta Minton

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday morning agreed it was time to stretch its authority when it comes to abandoned homes.

After looking at photographs of tall grass and weeds as well as hearing stories of a rodent infestation at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven, board members concurred they had to take action as the property had clearly become a health and safety hazard.

A crew was out at the property the same day and the grass was mowed and edged. Neighbors agreed it was a remarkable turnaround.

This photo was taken Friday before the cleanup at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven
This photo was taken Friday before the cleanup at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven.
This photo was taken Saturday at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven
This photo was taken Saturday at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven.

CDD 5 Board Chairman Gary Kadow said he is well aware that residents are frustrated with the length of time it is taking to address abandoned homes. That process can be drawn out due to reverse mortgages, foreclosures, probate and questions over ownership.

“One of the biggest problems we have here is abandoned homes,” Kadow said.

He and his fellow supervisors said they have heard the message from residents loud and clear. On Friday, they demonstrated they are ready to take immediate action. Kadow said what CDD 5 is doing could serve as a model for other CDDs in The Villages.

Do you think enough is being done to address the problem of abandoned homes in The Villages? Share your thoughts at [email protected]

Headlines

Judge orders letter of apology after gay slur hurled during attack at Margarita Republic

Crime
A judge has ordered that a letter of apology be written after a gay slur was hurled during an attack at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more

80-year-old Villager to lose license after crashing into golf carts on New Year’s Eve

Crime
An 80-year-old Villager will lose his driver’s license after crashing into golf carts with his sport utility vehicle on New Year’s Eve at Brownwood.
Read more

Wildwood police searching for vehicle stolen from PepperTree Apartments

News
Wildwood police are searching for vehicle stolen from the PepperTree Apartments.
Read more

Residences at Village Park Center woman escapes prosecution in DUI case

Crime
A woman who lives at the Residences at Village Park Center will escape prosecution in a drunk driving case.
Read more

DUI suspect with two pistols in Ford Mustang arrested after crash on I-75 in Sumter County

Crime
A drunk driving suspect with two pistols in his Ford Mustang was arrested after a crash on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.
Read more

More Headlines

Rio Grande family pool will be closed for three weeks

News
The Rio Grande family pool will be closed for three weeks. We've got the dates.
Read more

Canal Street Recreation Center and pool will be closed Thursday

News
The Canal Street Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for quarterly maintenance on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Read more

Jaguar driver sentenced to time in prison after seriously injuring Villager riding bicycle

Crime
A man who had been driving a Jaguar has been sentenced to time in prison after seriously injuring a bicyclist in The Villages.
Read more

Residents concerned about apartment dwellers swimming in adult pools in The Villages

News
Residents are concerned about nearby apartment dwellers swimming in some adult pools in The Villages.
Read more

Officials take step toward enabling emergency action at abandoned homes

News
The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors has taken a step toward being empowered to take emergency action on abandoned homes in The Villages.
Read more
Load more
NewsNewsletterCrimeObituariesLetters to the EditorBreaking NewsPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballHealthBusiness