Emergency action on abandoned home gets immediate result in The Villages

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday morning agreed it was time to stretch its authority when it comes to abandoned homes.

After looking at photographs of tall grass and weeds as well as hearing stories of a rodent infestation at the home at 2424 Due West Drive in the Village of Lynnhaven, board members concurred they had to take action as the property had clearly become a health and safety hazard.

A crew was out at the property the same day and the grass was mowed and edged. Neighbors agreed it was a remarkable turnaround.

CDD 5 Board Chairman Gary Kadow said he is well aware that residents are frustrated with the length of time it is taking to address abandoned homes. That process can be drawn out due to reverse mortgages, foreclosures, probate and questions over ownership.

“One of the biggest problems we have here is abandoned homes,” Kadow said.

He and his fellow supervisors said they have heard the message from residents loud and clear. On Friday, they demonstrated they are ready to take immediate action. Kadow said what CDD 5 is doing could serve as a model for other CDDs in The Villages.

Do you think enough is being done to address the problem of abandoned homes in The Villages? Share your thoughts at [email protected]