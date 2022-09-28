74.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
By Staff Report
Theressa R. Johnson passed away Sept. 17, 2022. She was born on March 23, 1930 in Summerfield, Fl. She attended schools in Marion County. She received her Degree in Math Education at North Carolina Central. Later she earned her Masters Degree from Colorado University. She returned to Brooksville, Florida and began her teaching Career in the Hernando County School System.

She was a loving and devoted wife to Edmond H. Johnsonwhom she shared 60 years with. They made their home in Brooksville. After retirement Theressa and her husband loved to travel.

She was a member and attended church regularly at New Saint John Baptist Church until her health failed. Theressa lived a long full life. She was very loved and will be terribly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosie Lee and David Williams. Theressa leaves to cherish her memory:Her loving husband Edmond, son Carlton and numerous cousins and other relatives and friends.

