87.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
type here...

Plea deal could be in works for Villager whose Mercedes struck down two bicyclists

By Meta Minton
Marilyn Hamilton

A plea deal could be in the works for a Villager whose Mercedes struck down husband-and-wife bicyclists in 2020.

A continuance has been granted for 90-year-old Marilyn Hamilton of the Village of Gilchrist who had been facing a trial previously scheduled for this week in Sumter County Court.

Hamilton is now scheduled to enter a plea on Dec. 20 before Judge Mary Hatcher. A pre-plea pre-sentencing investigation has been ordered in the case, thus it appears a plea deal could be in the works. The former Michigan resident has no previous criminal record and it is highly unlikely she would be sentenced to time behind bars at her age. She will turn 91 later this month.

Hamilton has pleaded not guilty to felony counts of hit and run. She is charged with hitting Village of Dunedin residents Jessica Laube and Robert Hunter, who had been riding on Morse Boulevard on Oct. 30, 2020. They were both struck by a white Mercedes driven by Hamilton. She allegedly stopped, looked at the crumpled bicyclists on the ground, got back in her car and fled the scene. She had her damaged 2014 Mercedes towed to a dealership in Gainesville, leading to her arrest on Nov. 5, 2020 at her home on Twisted Oak Way.

Laube, an experienced cyclist who is a member of the Sumter Landing Bike Club, was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center where she remained in the intensive care unit for 30 days. She suffered 17 broken ribs, a collapsed lung, paralyzed vocal chord, broken am, broken wrist, torn finger tendons and ligaments and brain injuries. Hunter was also injured, but his wife, who was following him, suffered the greatest impact from the Mercedes.

Hamilton remains free on bond. Her driving privileges have been suspended.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Older Villagers don’t use amenities like younger Villagers

A Village of Chatham resident who has been in The Villages for 22 years points out that older residents don’t use amenities like younger Villagers. Perhaps that should be considered when setting amenity fees.

Cap amenity fees at $175

A Village of Glenbrook resident suggests capping amenity fees at $175. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We had a cap on our amenity fees previously

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that a cap was previously in place for amenity fees.

It’s time for the AAC to step up to the plate and assist our residents

A Village of Polo Ridge resident contends it’s time for the Amenity Authority Committee to step up to the plate and assist residents by reducing the monthly amenity fee.

My current amenity fee of $175 is plenty

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Ashland resident says his monthly amenity fee of $175 is “plenty.”

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos