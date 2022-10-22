“It is not how much you do, but how much love you put in the doing.”

Salvatore Infantino, 91, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the Village Veranda in Lady Lake, FL.

Salvatore was born in Fitchburg, MA. Son of the late Charles and Frances (Canzio) Infantino.

Sal (or Sam) was predeceased by their infant daughter Mary and years later by his first wife Lorraine in 1978.

Sam is survived by his current wife Lorraine (Cormier) Infantino and his 6 children, 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Sam’s daughters are Robin Berube and her partner Mike Frketic of Tarpon Springs, FL, Amber Cleveland and husband Ted of Summerville, SC; Brenda Infantino of Lowell, MA and Sheila Graham of Athol, MA and Lorraine’s daughter Elaine Ramos of Leominster, MA. Sam’s sons are Michael Infantino and his wife Sheryl of Augusta, GA., Scott Infantino and his wife Susan of Hudson, NH.

Sam’s Grandchildren include Elizabeth Walker, husband Nick; Tyler Berube, wife Seraine; Marina Berube, Katherine Berube, Teddy Cleveland, wife Jess Howard; Nick Cleveland, Steven Infantino, Laura Cadena, husband Thomas; Joshua Saltsgaver, wife Sara, Leia Graham, Dylan Graham, Michael Infantino, Joseph Infantino.

Great Grandchildren Westin Walker, Emily Walker, Bradley Berube, Bradley Graham, Aviana Saltsgaver, Eliza Saltsgaver, and Adelaide Infantino

Sam was also predeceased by: Sisters; Grace Shank, Terry LeBlanc, Frances Lory, and brother John Infantino.

His surviving siblings include Josephine Wood, Maryann LaPointe, Lena Mitola, all of MA and Carl Infantino of FL.

Salvatore was born, grew up and attended school in Fitchburg, MA. He joined the US Army where he served in both Korea and Vietnam. He retired as a Warrant Officer after 20 years of service, last post at Fort Devens, MA.

Sam and his family lived in Leominster, MA. where he then enjoyed a second career with Digital Equipment Corp.

Salvatore was a member of the American Legion Post 347, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and Knights of Columbus. Sam was a very caring and generous man and was an avid volunteer at several food banks and other organizations especially within his Catholic Parishes at St. Leo’s in Leominster, MA and St. Timothy’s in Lady Lakes, FL. Sam loved to travel and enjoyed seeing the United States of America. He enjoyed visiting Disney Land and later Disney World with his family. Sam enjoyed planning destination vacations and frequent local gatherings with his family and friends.