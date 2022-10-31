Driver who ran red light blamed in early morning crash near Brownwood

A driver who ran a red light was blamed in an early morning crash near Brownwood.

Judith Anne Cervini, 56, of the Village of Hawkins, was driving a gray 2016 Kia Optima at 7:12 a.m. Saturday northbound on Meggison Road when she ran a red light and her front bumper hit the left front fender of a red 2017 Mazda Miata driven by 63-year-old Julia Ann Von Ah of the Village of Chitty Chatty, according to an accident report from the Wildwood Police Department. Von Ah was westbound on State Road 44 and said she had the green light.

Both vehicles’ airbags deployed in the collision.

Both drivers reported head and neck pain. Cervini was transported by ambulance to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. Von Ah was taken to UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood.

Cervini was unable to supply police with her insurance information “due to it being on her phone.” She was determined to be at fault in the crash. She said the thought she had the green light.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.