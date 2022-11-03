69.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 3, 2022
Stanley Jay Ornell Jr.

By Staff Report
Stanley Jay Ornell Jr. (Stan), husband, father and proud United States Air Force veteran, passed away on Oct 27, 2022. The son of Stanley Jay Ornell Sr. & Alphonsine Ornell, Stan grew up in Boston, Massachusetts. He was born on August 3, 1935.

At the age of 19, Stan enlisted in the United States Air Force, he valued his 30 years of service highly and served from 1954 to 1984. He retired at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. Stan married his loving wife Jean Catherine Ornell in England in 1963 and celebrated 59 years of marriage with her.

During his life, he travelled around the world with his wife and two sons, creating many lifetime friendships and wonderful memories along the way.

Stanley Jay Ornell Jr. is survived by his wife, Jean C. Ornell; sons, Peter A. Ornell, Timothy J. Ornell and daughter-in-law, Amanda L. Ornell; grandchildren, Evelyn, Abbey & Aiden; brother, Ralph E. Ornell; and brother in-law, Ronald McLeod.

A graveside service will be held Monday, November 7, 2022, 10:00 AM at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

