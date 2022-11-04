George Bradley Brown, 73, of The Villages, Florida, peacefully entered the presence of his Lord early Sunday, October 30, 2022. Brad was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, respected businessman, and Christian. Born June 16, 1949, Brad spent the first half of his life in Cincinnati, Ohio. He attended the University of Cincinnati pledging Sigma Alpha Epsilon and graduating in 1972. Although a lifelong Bearcat fan, Brad also became an avid Gator fan after moving to Florida in the early 1990’s. Brad enjoyed traveling with his wife, golfing with friends, and spending time with his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also loved his extended family at The Villages, and his work family at The Villages Insurance Agency where he dedicated over 30 years of service.

Brad was preceded in death by his parents Jean Prather and George Brown, son Bradley Brown, and brother William Brown (Paula). He is survived by his beloved wife Doelene Rothwell Brown, his son Brian Brown, as well as his two stepchildren, Lori Ricketson (Jamey) and Brian Lingerfelt (Camille). His surviving siblings, Barbara Trez (Vic), Bonnie Waggoner (Don), Brent Brown also his brother-in-law, Sonny Rothwell. His grandchildren include Abby Brown, Chase Strong, Chandler Strong (Alexis), Michaella Duytsche (Julien), Madison Strong, Payton Ricketson, Saylor Lingerfelt, Kaia Strong and Layla Strong.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 4th, 4:00 PM at Beyers Funeral Home 134 N Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, Florida 32159. The family will begin receiving friends at 3:00 PM.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.