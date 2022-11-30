79 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
type here...

Union official calls drunken arrest at town square in The Villages ‘a misunderstanding’

By Staff Report
Sandra Marie Amburn
Sandra Marie Amburn

A union official from Massachusetts is calling her drunken arrest at a town square in The Villages “a misunderstanding.”

Sandra Marie Amburn, 73 of Pittsfield, Mass., was arrested Nov. 18 at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square after reportedly getting “aggressive” and pushing a law enforcement officer.

Amburn serves as president of the Pittsfield Federation of School Employees union in Massachusetts.

Her hometown newspaper, The Berkshires Daily Voice, followed up on a story which first appeared in Villages-News.com, detailing her arrest.

Amburn, the incumbent president for the American Federation of Teachers Local 1315, called the situation a “misunderstanding,” according to The Voice, which serves The Berkshires in Western Massachusetts, which is home to singer James Taylor and cellist Yo-Yo Ma, among other celebrities.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was working the square at about 8:15 p.m. that night when a woman approached him and reported that Amburn was in the area of the stage and “was very intoxicated needed to stop drinking,” according to an arrest report. The woman pointed out Amburn, “who was standing in a crowd in front of the stage.”

The deputy found Amburn and asked her to step away from the stage. She was “visibly intoxicated and aggressive.” Amburn touched the deputy several times, even after he asked her to stop. Amburn disregarded the warning and pushed the deputy’s service belt.

Amburn was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer. She remains free on $5,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Helping our down and out neighbors

A Hammock at Fenney resident wonders about the callous attitude of her fellow residents toward those in need. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Outsiders caught hanging around pond need to be locked up

A resident was horrified to read about a Summerfield couple arrested late at night near a pond in The Villages. What were they doing here in a golf cart?

Tampa outlawed panhandling after it became a problem

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Collier reader points out that Tampa outlawed panhandling after it became a serious problem.

A new low for Trump

A Village of Pine Ridge resident renews his call for Trump supporters to denounce their leader after his latest embarrassing debacle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We are all God’s children

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident expresses astonishment at Villagers’ callous attitudes towards the poor and homeless.

Photos