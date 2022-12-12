69.2 F
The Villages
Monday, December 12, 2022
Problem with gate arms in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The situation at DeLuna is not unique at all. Northbound Morse at 466 is a good example, but there are many gates like this.
A bigger issue is the broken or missing gate arms with a stop sign, (that very few drivers obey). The changeover in gate arm repair companies must have been unplanned because I would have expected The Villages to have had this transition coordinated and planned better. Way too many gate arms were not working, and at the start of snowbird season as well!

George Graham
Village of Buttonwood

 

