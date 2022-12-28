Wildwood woman arrested with cocaine in stolen car on Christmas Eve

A Wildwood woman was arrested with cocaine in a stolen car on Christmas Eve.

Jessica Clark Hope, 24, was traveling in the vehicle which had been reported stolen and was spotted in Tavares, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She and another passenger were taken into custody after they were found to be in possession of cocaine.

The man who had been driving the vehicle fled on foot. A warrant is being prepared for his arrest, the report said.

Clark was arrested on a third degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

Clark was arrested earlier this year after she was caught switching pricetags on merchandise at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.