Sunday, January 1, 2023
The Villages announces cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1

By Staff Report

The Villages has announces a cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1.

The adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index impacts the contractual amenity fee for all previously owned homes closed on after Jan. 1, 2023 and all new homes contracted in The Villages on or after Jan. 1, 2023.

The monthly amenity fee for such homes is also known as the “prevailing rate.” The previous prevailing rate was $179 and is now $189, according to a letter from The Villages Vice President of Development Robert Chandler IV and addressed to District Manager Kenny Blocker.

You can read the letter at this link: Contractual Amenity Fee Adjustment Letter (2023)

In 2019, the Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, and the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees amenities south of County Road 466, both voted to remove the “cap” on amenity fees. The cap had previously been set at $155 per month.

Recently, the AAC has considered a one-year freeze on amenity rates and has expressed hope that PWAC might join in the idea.

