Project Wide Advisory Committee to discuss amenity deferral rate

The Project Wide Advisory Committee is to discuss the amenity deferral rate when it meets next week.

Members of PWAC, who oversee amenities south of County Road 466, will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The Amenity Authority Committee has considered a one-year freeze on amenity rates and has expressed hope that PWAC might join in the idea.

AAC members have indicated they are concerned about economic pressures felt by residents. However, some AAC members said they believe the AAC and PWAC would need to be in lockstep in such an effort.

Meanwhile, The Villages recently announced that the “prevailing” rate is now $189 for all previously owned homes closed on after Jan. 1, 2023 and all new homes contracted in The Villages on or after Jan. 1, 2023.