Traffic stop in The Villages leads to arrest of woman wanted on Columbia County warrant

A traffic stop in The Villages led to the arrest of a woman wanted on Columbia County warrant.

Kia Marie Jeffery, 26, of Fort White, was driving a black Ford SUV shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday when she was pulled over for an expired registration at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Avenida Central, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A check revealed that Jeffery’s driver’s license had been suspended in 2017. In addition, she was wanted on a Columbia County warrant charging her with violating her probation on a charge of burglary.

The Jacksonville native was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.