67.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 7, 2023
type here...

Traffic stop in The Villages leads to arrest of woman wanted on Columbia County warrant

By Staff Report
Kia Marie Jeffery
Kia Marie Jeffery

A traffic stop in The Villages led to the arrest of a woman wanted on Columbia County warrant.

Kia Marie Jeffery, 26, of Fort White, was driving a black Ford SUV shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday when she was pulled over for an expired registration at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Avenida Central, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A check revealed that Jeffery’s driver’s license had been suspended in 2017. In addition, she was wanted on a Columbia County warrant charging her with violating her probation on a charge of burglary.

The Jacksonville native was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Overblown egos are the problem in the U.S. House

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends that “renegades” like Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz are the real problem in the U.S. House of Representatives.

I hated e-bikes – until I got one!

A Village of Dunedin confesses that he was an e-bike hater - until he got one! He explains the benefits of his e-bike in a Letter to the Editor.

Commissioner Hannan’s actions will ultimately show where his loyalties lie

A Lady Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has something to say about Commissioner Paul Hannan and the Edwards Road issue.

The Villages Priority membership up 60 percent

A Village of Gilchrist resident believes the 60 percent increase in the priority golf membership can be blamed on greed. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Proud Boys at The Square

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reports seeing strange activity at a town square and fears it was the activity of the Proud Boys.

Photos