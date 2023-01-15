Driver with suspended license tries to use sister’s identity during traffic stop

A driver with a suspended license tried to use her sister’s identity during a traffic stop in Lady Lake.

Maritza Marquez, 39, of Lady Lake, was driving a white Ford sport utility vehicle at 9:30p.m. Thursday in the area of Eagles Nest Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registration had expired in July, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Marquez initially gave the officer her sister’s name to avoid arrest for driving on a suspended license. However, Marquez said she needed to “come clean” and admitted she had lied about her identity.

A K-9 alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. Marquez was found to be in possession of .4 grams of fentanyl.

She was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,000 bond.