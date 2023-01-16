Frederick Natiello, Jr., age 77, passed away from complications of cancer on January 6th, 2023. He was born September 27, 1945, a son to the late Freddy Sr. and Vera Natiello. He was born into a large Italian family. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and everyone’s favorite uncle, whether they were related to him or not. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He was a friend to everyone he met and never met a stranger. He was a very hard worker. He was forever cursed to be a Jets and Mets fan. He loved sports. He grew up on doo wop and accapella music.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lynnetta Natiello; son, Frederick Jr. (Jennifer) Natiello; grandson, Nicholas; sister-in-law, Rose Natiello; brother-in-law, Bob Moskowitz; brother-in-law, Butch Musacchio; nephews, John Natiello, Joe Natiello, Michael Natiello, Robert Moskowitz, Dennis Moskowitz; nieces, Nicole Doyle, Dominique Newman and a host of various cousins.

The viewing will be held on Saturday, January 14th, 2023, from 1 pm to 3 pm at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida. Following the viewing, there will be a Navy Ceremony presenting the flag.

There will be a eulogy reading followed by a celebration of life at Spruce Creek Country Club in Summerfield.