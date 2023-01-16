37.6 F
The Villages
Monday, January 16, 2023
Frederick Natiello Jr.

By Staff Report

Frederick Natiello Jr.Frederick Natiello, Jr., age 77, passed away from complications of cancer on January 6th, 2023. He was born September 27, 1945, a son to the late Freddy Sr. and Vera Natiello. He was born into a large Italian family. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and everyone’s favorite uncle, whether they were related to him or not. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. He was a friend to everyone he met and never met a stranger. He was a very hard worker. He was forever cursed to be a Jets and Mets fan. He loved sports. He grew up on doo wop and accapella music.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lynnetta Natiello; son, Frederick Jr. (Jennifer) Natiello; grandson, Nicholas; sister-in-law, Rose Natiello; brother-in-law, Bob Moskowitz; brother-in-law, Butch Musacchio; nephews, John Natiello, Joe Natiello, Michael Natiello, Robert Moskowitz, Dennis Moskowitz; nieces, Nicole Doyle, Dominique Newman and a host of various cousins.

The viewing will be held on Saturday, January 14th, 2023, from 1 pm to 3 pm at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida. Following the viewing, there will be a Navy Ceremony presenting the flag.

There will be a eulogy reading followed by a celebration of life at Spruce Creek Country Club in Summerfield.

