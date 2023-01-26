Walda Rita “Sam” Hoppe of Lady Lake, FL passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the age of 83. She was born on January 1, 1940 in Pittsburgh, PA. After her marriage to Jay and moving to Miami, Sam graduated from Miami-Dade Community College with a degree in Business Administration, and worked several years in an administrative capacity in the business world.

She then became an accomplished artist and also enjoyed teaching composition and design. Sam worked using many mediums – oils, watercolor, colored pencils, oil pastels, and alcohol ink. She was very actively involved in The Villages art community for many years.

Sam had a wonderful sense of adventure and instigated many of the trips that she and Jay took into the wilderness all around the country. Her passion for bird watching took her as far as Costa Rica and Hawaii. Her sense of humor also made her known and loved by many friends and family. She saw beauty and color in life and portrayed it in much of her art. Sam was an inspiration to those who knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Jay; her children Bill Lever (Nancy Lynn); Nancy Jean Clifton; Joan Hodges (Jim); Stephen Hoppe and Russell Hoppe.

The family would like to thank friends and loved ones for the concern they showed in Sam’s final days.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life gathering at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 12:00pm. Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center is located at 7134 Powell Road in Wildwood, FL. Please visit their website to leave your thoughts for the family.