Wildwood woman arrested after traffic stop at Rolling Acres Apartments

A Wildwood woman was arrested after a traffic stop at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake.

Sharniece Shantay Johnson, 30, was driving a gray Kia Forte at about 3 a.m. Saturday westbound on County Road 466 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s license plate had expired and a seize tag order had been issued, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the apartment complex.

The officer found that Johnson, who was once sentenced to 59 days in jail for driving on a suspended license, was driving on a license which had been suspended on Dec. 27. She has multiple previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

She was booked at the Lake County Jail on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was released after posting $5,000 bond.