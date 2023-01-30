82.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 30, 2023
type here...

Wildwood woman arrested after traffic stop at Rolling Acres Apartments

By Staff Report
Sharniece Shantay Johnson
Sharniece Shantay Johnson

A Wildwood woman was arrested after a traffic stop at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake.

Sharniece Shantay Johnson, 30, was driving a gray Kia Forte at about 3 a.m. Saturday westbound on County Road 466 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s license plate had expired and a seize tag order had been issued, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the apartment complex.

The officer found that Johnson, who was once sentenced to 59 days in jail for driving on a suspended license, was driving on a license which had been suspended on Dec. 27. She has multiple previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

She was booked at the Lake County Jail on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was released after posting $5,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Officials must take common sense approach to affordable housing

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Citrus Grove resident weighs in on the idea of affordable housing.

Response to Robert Moore’s letter about COVID-19

A Village of Pennecamp resident offers a response to a fellow Villager’s previous Letter to the Editor about COVID-19.

Response to workforce housing article

A Lady Lake resident adds her perspective to the call for more workforce housing. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Keep affordable housing projects away from The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident says officials must keep affordable housing projects away from The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Medicare and Rick Scott

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow South resident says U.S. Sen. Rick Scott should not be trusted when it comes to Medicare.

Photos