Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Villager driving Tesla ticketed in crash that seriously injured motorcyclist

By Staff Report

A Villager has been ticketed after her Tesla crashed into a motorcycle leaving the rider seriously injured.

The man riding this motorcycle was injured after colliding with a Tesla on County Road 466
The man riding this motorcycle was injured after colliding with a Tesla on County Road 466.

Gail Joyce Heller, 72, of the Village of Gilchrist, was at the wheel of the 2022 Tesla Y at 9:59 a.m. Friday when she pulled out of the Sunset Professional Center and attempted to cross County Road 466, west of Rolling Acres Road, according to an accident report from the Lady Lake Police Department. There is a “right turn only” painted on the lane exiting the professional center, which meant she should have been turning west. However, Heller tried to cross County Road 466 and make a left turn, the report said. She pulled into the path of a 1999 Harley-Davidson soft tail motorcycle being ridden by 38-year-old Christopher Carlos Calderon of Lady Lake. He had been westbound County Road 466.

This diagram was included in the accident report
This diagram was included in the accident report.

The motorcycle struck the front driver’s side wheel of the Tesla. The impact knocked Calderon from the motorcycle. He was seriously injured and transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Heller was not injured. She has been issued a ticket for failure to yield.

Both the Tesla and motorcycle were towed from the scene.

