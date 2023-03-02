Silver Alert issued for Villager who may be heading north on I-95

A Silver Alert has been issued for Henry Tulanowski who was last seen at his residence at 16870 SE 84th Colerain Circle in The Village of Briar Meadow.

He is believed to be traveling north on Interstate 95 in a blue Ford Fusion bearing Florida license plate “LUGD64” to the Northeast of the United States.

Tulanowski has been exhibiting signs of dementia. Due to his current mental state, law enforcement and his family are concerned for his safety.

If you see Tulanowski or have any information about his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.