Paul Curtis Hendershott, 79, of Lady Lake, FL, entered eternal rest on March 23, 2023, following complications from a stroke he suffered in February 2020.

Paul was born on November 20, 1943, in Elkhart, Indiana to Magdalena (Lena) Mann and Robert M. Hendershott alongside three siblings: older brother Robert Eugene Hendershott (Sue), older sister Rose Ann Tompkins (deceased) and younger sister Janet Grace Hochstetler (Jacob).

Paul is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 37 years, Vicki Hendershott; his daughter Jacqueline (Jacci) Hendershott (Luke); stepson Lawrence James DeFreeuw (Wendy); grand-daughter Alexandria (Alex) DeFreeuw; his beloved dog and snack-companion, Kloe, and countless other friends and family that will remember and miss Paul for his gentle, kind and loving demeanor.

Paul was a competitive athlete from youth, the leading scorer on his Jimtown High School basketball team in 1961. In 1993, he qualified for the first time for the Indoor Rowing Championship, where he went on to win eight World and two European Championships. Paul earned his Bachelors in Psychology from Western Michigan University in 1965, and his Master’s in Business from Indiana University South Bend in 1976. He was also an E5 rank Army veteran, where he administered tests at the Armed Forces Entrance and Examination Facility in St. Louis, MO during the Vietnam War. Paul enjoyed skiing, boating and traveling in his free time, making golf a part of his daily routine upon moving to Lady Lake, FL from Michigan in 2019. Throughout his career, Paul worked in HR, owned a trucking business and retired from Notre Dame, however we feel his most notable role was being an incredible husband, father and friend.

The family will not be hosting a memorial service (local celebration of life forthcoming), however we cannot express enough gratitude for Cornerstone Hospice’s care of our beloved, and encourage donations in memory of Paul to help others find their peace.