Rocky’s engagement big news at 24th anniversary show with Rollers

Gerry “Rocky” Seader – thanks to Kathleen Kane – celebrated more than his band’s 24th anniversary Saturday at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Like Rocky and the Rollers, Kane and Seader create harmony and music together. The two longtime, popular Villages entertainers are engaged.

“Rocky is my rock—he helps me through the hard times,” Kane said during a break in the all-star local concert before a massive crowd, numbering in the thousands.

The music celebration lasted over five hours. Performers included Al Morse, Mary Jo Vitale, Dawn DiNome, Clark Barrios, Uncle Bob’s Rock Shop and, of course, Kane.

The set list featured everything from oldies to Motown, to disco to the Eagles and beyond. Rocky and the Rollers were at the center of it all. The temperature was close to 90, but a brisk breeze added to the warm atmosphere of family and friends that permeated this anniversary party at Paddock Square.

This was a celebration of Villages’ music and performers. Rocky and his band are a part of this area’s music history. So, in a way, is Kathleen Kane, who not only sings, but has appeared on radio and acting stages.

Professionally, Kane and Rocky have worked together over two decades. The relationship took a romantic turn in the past year.

“Something happened; we just clicked,” Seader said during a backstage break.

In addition to music, they share another bond: both come from Philadelphia and are diehard Eagles and Phillies fans. Both also had previous marriages.

“Of course we love the Eagles and Phillies; what do you expect,” Seader said. “All I can say is that Kathleen has made me the happiest man on earth.”

Those around him notice a change in Rocky. He seems calmer, and more at peace. “He’s very happy and it shows,” said “DJ” Al Brady, Rocky’s longtime announcer and friend. “Rocky has mellowed — but he’s still Rocky.”

Brady believes the key to the relationship is that both Kane and Seader are music veterans and understand the demands and pressures of the music business.

“It’s a hard business and we both know what it takes to make it in this business,” Kane said. “There are a lot of demands, travel, bookings, dealing with agents and time away from home.”

Kane has performed opera, pop, country and rock songs. Rocky is a “greaser” from way back, who loves doo-wop and old-time rock and roll. “But he’s coming around to different styles of music,” said Kane, who sings in church choirs. “Rocky has been going to church with me,” she added. “He knows what it means to me.”

The biggest thing the couple has is “understanding,” Kane added. “Rocky understands me and he likes the fact I understand him.”

Their music simpatico was on full display Saturday. Kane opened her set with the Motown beat of “My Guy” and the soaring, “I Will Always Love You.”

But the real Rocky and the Rollers vibe came when Kane teamed with Mary Jo Vitale and Dawn DiNome on a red-hot version of “Proud Mary.”

The music pace was frenetic all night long. “We’re going to be up here a long time,” Rocky told the crowd. “Nobody gets out of here early.”

The Rollers band dominated the first three hours. The group includes: Al Layton, keyboards; Bruce Wallace, guitar; singer Steve Santo, Pat Gallo, on bass. The horn section features Steve Falkner, Rick Abbott, Doug Spoonamore and Bruce Nardi.

Santo delivered blue-eyed soul all night long. He made the Motown medley come alive with stirring vocals on “My Girl,” “I Can’t Get Next to You” and “I Can’t Help Myself.” Rocky took the lead on the Four Tops’ classic, “Reach Out…”

Santo and the Rollers turned in a couple of oldies’ favorites on “Hey Baby,” and “Shout.” The crowd was jammed near the front of the stage and singing just as loud as the band members.

Al Morse made a triumphant return to the Rollers starting his set with “The Duke of Earl.”

Morse, who had to leave the fulltime singing gig with the Rollers due to health reasons, wore his Duke of Earl duds, consisting of a white top hat and suit coat. He turned in a moving ballad, “Something is Wrong With My Baby,” before finishing with the Otis Redding standard, “I Can’t Turn You Loose.”

Mary Jo Vitale hit the high notes on “At Last,” but then turned up the disco heat on the Gloria Gaynor anthem, “I Will Survive.”

Dawn DiNome came out in an Aretha Franklin mood and ripped through “Respect.” She brought life to the Crystals rocking oldie, “Da Doo Run Run.”

Clark Barrios was in a funky mood. He mashed up the Commodores’ “Brick House” with the Temptations’ “Papa Was A Rolling Stone,” and made it hot and heavy. Barrios paid tribute to Roy Orbison with a rollicking version of “Pretty Woman.”

Uncle Bobs Rock Shop has long been one of the best bands in The Villages. They did not disappoint in a set that included songs by Tom Petty, the Eagles and Jimi Hendrix.

The night ended with all the performers on stage finishing an anniversary party in style.

“This is a great night; it makes me feel humble,” Rocky Seader said. “To get a crowd like this is crazy — but I love it.”

Tony Violanti covers arts and music for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into the Buffalo NY Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.