David Richardson, 86 years old of the Villages, FL, died March 20, 2023 after a brief illness.

He was born in Leominster on August 8, 1936, son of Silas F. and Lillian (Cox) Richardson and had lived in Leominster, before moving to Florida 22 years ago. Dave graduated from Leominster High School and Becker Junior College in Worcester. He had worked in sales for Mohawk Wire & Cable Company in Leominster for many years. Dave was a life member of the Leominster/ Fitchburg Lodge of Elks and the Wilder Lodge of Masons. Dave enjoyed playing golf, billiards, cards and also enjoyed reading.

Dave is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Bonnie A. (MacPhee) Richardson; 2 nieces Debra Rooney and Karen Richardson; 3 great-nephews Charles, John, and Thomas Rooney and 2 great-great nieces. Dave was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law Charles P. and Constance Richardson, and a niece Janice Richardson Wing.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.