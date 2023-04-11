59.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
type here...

David Richardson

By Staff Report

David Richardson, 86 years old of the Villages, FL, died March 20, 2023 after a brief illness.

He was born in Leominster on August 8, 1936, son of Silas F. and Lillian (Cox) Richardson and had lived in Leominster, before moving to Florida 22 years ago. Dave graduated from Leominster High School and Becker Junior College in Worcester. He had worked in sales for Mohawk Wire & Cable Company in Leominster for many years. Dave was a life member of the Leominster/ Fitchburg Lodge of Elks and the Wilder Lodge of Masons. Dave enjoyed playing golf, billiards, cards and also enjoyed reading.

Dave is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Bonnie A. (MacPhee) Richardson; 2 nieces Debra Rooney and Karen Richardson; 3 great-nephews Charles, John, and Thomas Rooney and 2 great-great nieces. Dave was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law Charles P. and Constance Richardson, and a niece Janice Richardson Wing.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why isn’t the famous waterfall flowing?

A Village of Silver Lake resident would like to know why the waterfall is not working. She has her suspicions.

Broken seal on third window in less than three years

A resident describes problems with windows at a home that was less than three years old. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Reply to Lon Barnaby on roundabouts

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident responds to a previous letter about roundabouts.

What specific New York criminal code did Trump violate?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow resident asks exactly what law in New York did Trump supposedly violate?

Walking to pick up the mail is a good thing

A Village of Alhambra resident responds to a Village of St. Catherine resident who complained about the daily trip to pick up the mail.

Photos