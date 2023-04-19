Engineer recommends adding stop signs to intersection at Brownwood

An engineer has recommended adding stop signs to an intersection at Brownwood.

Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. was hired to take a look at the intersection of Shady Nook Run and West Torch Lake Drive which sees a great deal of vehicular traffic, golf cart traffic and pedestrian traffic.

The firm conducted site observations between the peak hours of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

There are stop signs on Shady Nook Run where it intersects with Torch Lake Drive, which does not have stop signs at the intersection.

However, there is generally some confusion at the intersection as was noted in the engineer’s report.

“There were several instances where vehicles on the eastbound and westbound approaches stopped at the intersection, even without stop control devices,” wrote Kimley-Horn’s Amber Gartner, who has worked on projects in The Villages for many years. “There was one instance where a northbound vehicle entered the intersection in front of eastbound vehicles that had the right-of-way at the intersection.”

In addition, Gartner found that, “Pedestrians were observed to cross the uncontrolled eastbound and westbound approaches in front of vehicles entering the intersection. The vehicles yielded to the pedestrians.”

She found that traffic volumes at the intersection are relatively balanced for each approach. There is significant pedestrian traffic on all legs of the intersection.

“Based on the observations, operational analysis, driver expectancy, and the volume of pedestrians at the intersection it is recommended that the intersection be converted to an all-way stop-control,” Gartner said.

Her recommendation is to be considered by the Brownwood Community Development District Board of Supervisors.