Villager arrested on golf cart DUI at Lake Sumter Landing

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence at Lake Sumter Landing.

Carolann Carlson Lineweaver, 66, who lives in the Village of Caroline, was walking at the square at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday when she was spotted by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Her speech was “slurred” and was having “trouble maintaining her balance,” according to an arrest report. The deputy advised Lineweaver not to try to drive home. She said she would contact someone to pick her up, along with her golf cart.

A short time later, the deputy saw Lineweaver walking by with a set of keys and an “insulated koozie” in her hands. She got into a red golf cart and placed the key in the ignition. She put the golf cart in reverse, but was immediately stopped by the deputy.

Lineweaver struggled through field sobriety exercises and was clearly exasperated after attempting the one-legged stand.

“You’d have to be a freaking gymnast to do this,” she told the deputy.

She provided breath samples that registered .201 and .214 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.