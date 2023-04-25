82 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Outback Steakhouse fined for repeated false alarm

By Meta Minton

The Outback Steakhouse in The Villages has been fined for repeated false alarms.

The Rolling Acres Plaza restaurant’s six most-recent false alarms which required the response of the Lady Lake Police Department were the subject of a code enforcement hearing Tuesday morning at Lady Lake Town Hall.

Outback Steakhouse at Rolling Acres Plaza
Restaurant manager James Madison said that the alarm system was replaced as had been promised by the restaurant’s prior manager at hearing earlier this year.

However, that manager suffered medical issues and is currently out on extended leave, Madison said. He said the manager had attempted to work from home, but repeatedly gave the old alarm codes to delivery drivers and vendors, resulting in false alarms.

“I am here to make it right. This will not be an ongoing situation,” Madison told Special Magistrate Joshua Bills.

Madison agreed to immediately pay $300 in fines to the Lady Lake Police Department and will also pay a $150 administration fee to the town.

