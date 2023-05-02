We should have expected explosive growth in The Villages

To the Editor:

As someone who has watched The Villages from infancy, I find the overwhelming amount of shock the community has voiced concerning “over population” to be puzzling. For Baby Boomers who have consistently made the system work for them while not taking into consideration the effect on future generations, where was the planning and common sense of the amount of people who would be attracted to an active adult only community.

Most of the first homes sold were to people who bought their first home for $12,000 in the 1950s and made an astronomical amount of money in equity and so forth. Once again the thought that this would be an exclusive neighborhood, primarily white and Republican, would only last for so long. The community provided a perfect college atmosphere for retirees. The weather, location, loofah system and happy hours made everyone’s ears perk up. My goal in my 30s was literally to move to The Villages when I was of age to. How could you possibly think that over building and mini mansions would not occur shows the ignorance of poor planning and thinking this would never happen to our community.

Nicole Kolsky

Village of Valle Verde