Lady Lake welcomes new K-9 to police department’s ranks

The Lady Lake Police Department will introduce its newest officer, K-9 Ember, to the community at Monday night’s Lady Lake Commission meeting.

Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. at Lady Lake Town Hall.

K-9 Ember, a two-year-old black Labrador retriever, will be used primarily for patrol and detection duties. Working alongside his partner and handler, Officer Josh Higgins, Ember joins the department with 160 hours of narcotics and tracking training. He is able to track items as well as missing persons. In June, the Town Commission approved acquiring Ember from Central Florida K-9 of Eustis for $10,000. The purchase was made possible due to the department’s K-9 Donation Fund, provided by the Moritz Foundation.

K-9 Ember joins K-9 Fast, and fills the void left by K-9 Lux, who retired in April after six years of dedicated service.