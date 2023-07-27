86.6 F
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Leave the flowers alone

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I personally think we should just leave the planting of flowers the way it is. It’s so nice seeing the fresh flowers. The money saved with less planting is roughly $2.50/ household. Not worth it.

James Ridge
Village of Palo Alto

 

