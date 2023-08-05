87.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, August 5, 2023
Portillo’s formally files construction plans as company sees growth on horizon

By Staff Report

Portillo’s has formally filed restaurant construction plans with the Town of  Lady Lake.

The restaurant will be constructed on 3.51 acres along U.S. Hwy. 27/441 just west of where the bridge was recently demolished and southeast of Tire Kingdom. The vacant parcel, commonly referenced as the Mayfield property, will be the site of the new 7,800-square-foot restaurant which will seat 226 patrons and provide drive-through ordering. The restaurant will also offer outdoor patio seating.

It’s the second Portillo’s planned in Lake County. A Portillo’s is also to be built in Clermont.

Last week, Portillo’s corporate office announced its same-store sales were up 5.9 percent which drove quarterly revenue to $169.2 million.

“We delivered another quarter of strong results that highlight the durability of our brand. We feel great about our recent new restaurant performance and are also delivering solid results in our core,” said Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo.

