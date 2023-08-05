87.7 F
Villager jailed after seventh DUI arrest hopes to win freedom Monday

By Staff Report
Donna Hansen
Donna Hansen

A Villager jailed after her seventh drunk driving arrest is hoping to win her freedom on Monday.

Donna Hansen, 63, of the Village of Chatham, was booked Friday afternoon at the Marion County Jail after her bond was revoked in connection with a 2022 golf cart drunk driving arrest.

She is set for a hearing at 2 p.m. Monday in Marion County Court in front of Judge Peter Brigham.

Hansen had been free on $10,000 bond in the golf cart DUI when she was arrested June 20 after an intoxicated altercation with a man had her home. The prosecutor’s office on June 29 decided not to pursue the battery charge because the man she allegedly attacked expressed his desire not to see her prosecuted. However, the incident exposed the fact that the native New Yorker had been drinking, which was a violation of her bond in the golf cart DUI.

Prior to the 2022 drunk driving arrest, Hansen already had six convictions for driving under the influence, including convictions in Broward, Volusia and Palm Beach counties.

