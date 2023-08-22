Man who couldn’t find restroom arrested for exposing himself 

A man who couldn’t find the restroom was arrested for exposing himself at the Okahumpka Service Plaza on the Florida Turnpike.

A woman who works at the service plaza contacted law enforcement after witnessing 71-year-old Michael Andrew Hatadis of West Palm Beach at about 9:30 p.m. Monday urinating near the entrance doors of the service plaza, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

When the woman questioned Hatadis, he asked, “Where else am I supposed to go?”

He “apparently could not locate the men’s restroom which is a temporary facility located in the rear of the service plaza,” the report said.

The woman provided a statement that she had been sitting at a table outside the service plaza and “heard running water.” She said she “observed Mr. Hatadis urinating and clearly observed his penis in his hand.”

The Lansing, Mich. native was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.