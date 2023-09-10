87.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 10, 2023
type here...

CDD 7 set to approve 20% increase in maintenance assessment

By Meta Minton

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors is set to approve a 20 percent increase in the maintenance assessment paid by residents.

CDD 7 supervisors will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The board is set to approve a $2.7 million operating budget for fiscal year 2023-24.

The legal fees paid by CDD 7 have been a controversial topic since the board opted to strike out on its own and seek independent counsel. The line item for legal fees in 2023-24 is set for $49,000, which is less than the $66,000 budgeted in 2022-23 and the $82,499 spent in 2021-22.

A map of Community Development District 7.

The majority of the CDD 7 budget is devoted to the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which includes CDDs south of County Road 466 who budget and work cooperatively to fund infrastructure maintenance and improvements. CDD 7 is budgeted to contributed $1.633 million in 2023-24 to PWAC.

CDD 7 includes the villages of Bonita, Duval Hemingway and Hadley.

If you are a resident of CDD 7, you can see how much the 20 percent will cost you by consulting the chart at this link: Chart showing maintenance assessment increases in CDD 7

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages’ unconstrained growth comes at a price

A Village of Pine Ridge resident contends the rapid growth of The Villages, comes at a price. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Taxpayers picking up tab for Secret Service protection for Hunter Biden

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident bemoans the fact that the American taxpayers will likely be paying for Hunter Biden’s Secret Service protection for the rest of his life.

Robert Basye’s misspelling in Letter to the Editor

A resident of the Village of Virginia Trace, in a Letter to the Editor, pokes a little fun at a previous letter writer who commented on former President Trump’s leadership of the country.

Another tirade from Marsha about President Trump

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to an Opinion piece from Villager Marsha Shearer about President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Morse Boulevard safety issue is similar to the Charter School

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, likens the Morse Boulevard problem to The Villages Charter School.

Photos