CDD 7 set to approve 20% increase in maintenance assessment

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors is set to approve a 20 percent increase in the maintenance assessment paid by residents.

CDD 7 supervisors will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The board is set to approve a $2.7 million operating budget for fiscal year 2023-24.

The legal fees paid by CDD 7 have been a controversial topic since the board opted to strike out on its own and seek independent counsel. The line item for legal fees in 2023-24 is set for $49,000, which is less than the $66,000 budgeted in 2022-23 and the $82,499 spent in 2021-22.

The majority of the CDD 7 budget is devoted to the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which includes CDDs south of County Road 466 who budget and work cooperatively to fund infrastructure maintenance and improvements. CDD 7 is budgeted to contributed $1.633 million in 2023-24 to PWAC.

CDD 7 includes the villages of Bonita, Duval Hemingway and Hadley.

If you are a resident of CDD 7, you can see how much the 20 percent will cost you by consulting the chart at this link: Chart showing maintenance assessment increases in CDD 7