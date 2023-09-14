Driver with suspended license arrested while ‘out running errands’

A driver with a suspended license was arrested while “out running errands.”

Helvis Jeremy Abreu, 32, of Ocala, was driving a red Hyundai Veloster at about 2 p.m. Tuesday when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered its registration had expired last month, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466A.

The officer ran a computer check and found that Abreu has had multiple suspensions of his license dating back to 2018. Several of the suspensions were due to unpaid traffic fines. The New York native said he was driving because he was “out running errands.”

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.