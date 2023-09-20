Joan Belanger, 82, of Water Oak community in Lady Lake, FL passed away on September 14, 2023 at Tavares Hospice House. Joan was born in Dansville, NY, to Vernon & Ruth Annis May 12, 1941.

Joan & Bert were married April 28, 1962 in Wayland had have celebrated over 62 years of blissful marriage. Joan ran her own beauty shop in Dansville, NY for over 30 years.

Joan loved to sing in church. Joan’s pride & joy was her family, husband, children, grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Joan is survived by her husband Bertrand Belanger of Lady Lake, FL; children Charles Belanger of Lady Lake, FL and Michael (Lisa) Belanger of Dansville, NY; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren; in-laws Marlene Teed of Wayland and Conrad and Gary (Donna) Belanger of Wayland. Joan was preceded in death by her parents Vernon & Ruth Annis; brother Richard; brothers-in-law John Belanger and Stewart Teed; sister-in-law Nancy Belanger.

Funeral service will be held Monday, September 25, 2023 10:00 AM at Lady Lake United Methodist Church, 109 West McClendon Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Lady Lake United Methodist Church.