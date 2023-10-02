70 F
The Villages
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Publix in The Villages

By Staff Report

A $1 million winning lottery ticket has been sold at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.

There was no grand prize winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, which had a $960 million jackpot, but a lucky person who had purchased a ticket at Publix at Lake Deaton Plaza was a winner of a $1 million prize. The identity of that winner has not been revealed by the Florida Lottery. The numbers in Saturday’s Powerball drawing were 19-30-37-44-46-22.

It’s been a good year for purchasers of lottery tickets in The Villages.

In August, a $1 million ticket was sold to 66-year-old Michael Nelson Sr. of The Villages. He bought the ticket at the Circle K at Lake Deaton Plaza.

In July, a $1 million ticket was sold at Publix at Magnolia Plaza.

