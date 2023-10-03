86.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Serial shoplifter on oxygen attempts to steal floor lamps from Walmart

By Staff Report
Debbie Ann Sullivan
Debbie Ann Sullivan

A serial shoplifter on oxygen attempted to steal floor lamps and other merchandise from a local Walmart.

Debbie Ann Sullivan, 65, of Weirsdale, was at the store in Summerfield on Monday night when she attempted to go through the self-checkout lane without paying for two Mainstays Downbridge floor lamps with a combined value of $110 and other merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She attempted to leave the store, but was stopped by a loss prevention officer.

During an interview with a deputy, Sullivan kept saying, “It was a mistake.” The report noted she was, “Apologetic.”

A criminal history check revealed she was convicted of theft in 2003 in Casselberry and was convicted of theft in 2011 in Orange County.

Due to the previous convictions, she was arrested on a felony charge of theft and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.

