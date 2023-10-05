86.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 5, 2023
We pay a large sum for amenity fees

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I cannot believe someone from the Rec Department said, “If it bothers you, then you check passes.”
I have lived in The Villages for nine years and have probably been asked maybe six times for my ID.
I play water volleyball and one day there were four twenty-something people in the pool at the same time in the area that is not a court.
I think using an ID to get into the pools should be like the key cards to get through the gate. We pay a large sum for amenity fees and pools should not let just anyone in to use them.
The Rec Department better hire more people to check IDs or have folks scan their IDs for entry.

Jo Ellen Shaw
Village of Dunedin

 

