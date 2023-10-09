Biden strategy rested on trusting the Iranians

The atrocities that occurred during the Iranian-backed Hamas attacks and invasion of Israel cannot be ignored. We must acknowledge how this happened. Logically, what happens when the largest state-sponsor-of-terrorism is able to free up billions of dollars now being sent for verifiable purchases?

They are able to fund their terror operations with less restrictions. President Biden’s strategy rests on trusting the Iranians. It’s foolish, dangerous and we refuse to do it.

This attack was more evil and complex than ever before and requires the world to react in united support of Israel. I am calling on all Abraham Accords and Gulf Council nations, including Saudi Arabia, to condemn these atrocities against Israel and publicly support the Israeli people.

I am reaching out this week to these leaders with this message. We are all past the time of saying each side should de-escalate. There is no moral equivalence when Israelis are murdered in the hundreds, wounded in the thousands, and the elderly and children are dragged into captivity by murderous thugs.

No government should accept this as anything other than the equivalent of the atrocities of ISIS and act accordingly.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott if a former two-term governor of Florida.