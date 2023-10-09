73.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 9, 2023
type here...

Biden strategy rested on trusting the Iranians

By Rick Scott
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott

The atrocities that occurred during the Iranian-backed Hamas attacks and invasion of Israel cannot be ignored. We must acknowledge how this happened. Logically, what happens when the largest state-sponsor-of-terrorism is able to free up billions of dollars now being sent for verifiable purchases?

They are able to fund their terror operations with less restrictions. President Biden’s strategy rests on trusting the Iranians. It’s foolish, dangerous and we refuse to do it.

This attack was more evil and complex than ever before and requires the world to react in united support of Israel. I am calling on all Abraham Accords and Gulf Council nations, including Saudi Arabia, to condemn these atrocities against Israel and publicly support the Israeli people.

I am reaching out this week to these leaders with this message. We are all past the time of saying each side should de-escalate. There is no moral equivalence when Israelis are murdered in the hundreds, wounded in the thousands, and the elderly and children are dragged into captivity by murderous thugs.

No government should accept this as anything other than the equivalent of the atrocities of ISIS and act accordingly.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott if a former two-term governor of Florida.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Don’t be so negative about change

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says that people are already complaining about changes at Ednas’ on the Green - before the changes have actually taken place!

Innocent pedestrians need to be protected

A reader makes the point that innocent pedestrians need to be protected. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s a mistake to get rid of the food trucks

A Villager says she believes it would be a mistake to get rid of the food trucks at Ednas’ on the Green.

Trump did not call veterans ‘suckers and losers’

A Village of Osceola Hills resident rises once again to defend former President Trump in the “suckers and losers” controversy. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump did indeed call war heroes ‘suckers and losers’

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, cites sources that he claims offer proof that President Trump called our war heroes “suckers and losers.”

Photos